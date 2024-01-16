SC pauses HC order to survey Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:21 pm Jan 16, 202401:21 pm

Supreme Court stays execution of Allahabad HC order on Shahi Idgah land survey

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order appointing a commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The SC also sought a reply from the Hindu outfit Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and others on plea of mosque committee against high court order on the survey of Shahi Idgah.

Why does this story matter?

Multiple cases are pending before courts on the Shahi Idgah-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute. Hindu petitioners claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque is built on the ruins of a temple marking the Lord Krishna's birthplace. The petitioners present lotus carvings and shapes resembling the 'sheshnag' as evidence that the mosque was built over a temple. On December 14, the high court granted a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque. This came after the Archeological Survey of India surveyed Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque.

No stay on trial, says Hindu side lawyer

Advocate Reena N. Singh, representing Bhagwan Sri Krishna Lalla Virajman, said that the Supreme Court stayed the survey order challenged by the Muslim side. Speaking to ANI, Singh said: "...they (SC) have not stayed the trial. The trial at Allahabad High Court will continue...The next date of hearing is on 23rd January..." Reacting to the SC order, Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the Muslim side, said: "The survey will not be executed, and that's what exactly the apex court has said."

How the plea reached SC

A local court had in December admitted the plea of Hindu petitioners demanding a survey of the mosque. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board and the Idgah committee had challenged it in the High Court. Later on January 4, the mosque committee moved to SC challenging HC's order on the court-monitored survey.