Cancel flights with over 3-hour delay: DGCA issues guidelines

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:43 pm Jan 16, 202412:43 pm

The extreme weather conditions in North India have led to extensive flight delays and cancellations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for airlines in response to recent criticism over fog-related flight delays and cancellations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The DGCA has directed that airlines should cancel flights expected to be delayed for over three hours due to fog. This will help in avoiding airport congestion and reducing passenger inconvenience.

Why does this story matter?

Several parts of North India, including Delhi, are in the grip of a cold wave. Sub-zero temperatures and dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic Plain in the hills have made commuting extremely difficult. The extreme weather conditions have delayed over 250 flights at the Delhi airport in the last two days. Neighboring states also saw delays in train and flight operations.

Provide real-time update to passengers: DGCA

The guidelines also require airlines to provide accurate, real-time updates on fog-induced delays through their websites, SMS, WhatsApp, and email. The airlines are also required to display updated information on delays at airports. In its statement, the DGCA has also stressed on the importance of proper training for airlines staff at airports to effectively communicate flight delays to passengers.

Guidelines issued by DGCA

Civil aviation minister assures action to mitigate fog-related impact

As a result of poor visibility, authorities had to temporarily shut down operations on the only-running Category III runway, which cannot handle zero-visibility conditions. In response, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that measures are being taken to improve the situation. "All stakeholders are working tirelessly to minimize the impact of fog on flight operations," he said. The minister also said that passenger safety remains the top priority for everyone in the aviation industry.

Passenger safety most important: Scindia

DGCA action in response to passenger woes

Amid widespread flight disruptions, frustrated passengers could be seen waiting at airports for their rescheduled flights. The issuance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) follows numerous complaints on social media about significant flight delays. In one incident, an IndiGo pilot was attacked.