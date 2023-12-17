Heavy rainfall forecast in TN, Kerala; cold wave in north

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in southern India on Sunday and Monday, which will likely affect normal life in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep. While residents in Tamil Nadu are still dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, they are faced with another round of severe rains. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted cold wave conditions across North India, with Jammu and Kashmir already receiving snowfall.

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu districts

Per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Heavy rains are also expected in Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal areas of Puducherry. The heavy downpour would likely continue on Monday in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts.

IMD's forecast for Kerala

In Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts were placed under an Orange Alert. IMD Kerala cautioned that thunderstorms with heavy rains would strike the state on Monday. Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places across South Tamil Nadu and at one or two locations in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Tuesday to Friday.

Higher reaches of J&K receive snowfall

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Gurez, Machil, Tanghdar, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Pass, received light snowfall on Sunday. However, the plains remained mainly dry, and the same weather would persist till Friday, per the IMD. Light snowfall was expected on Saturday over isolated higher reaches. Meanwhile, the met department predicted cold wave conditions across North India, including the national capital, Delhi.

IMD scientist speaks about cold wave conditions in North India