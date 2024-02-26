INLD leader was shot dead in Jhajjar district

INLD leader's death: BJP leader among 7 named in FIR

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:18 pm Feb 26, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in state's Jhajjar district on Sunday. Surveillance camera footage has emerged which shows the killer's movement in a Hyundai i20 just before they sprayed the SUV of Rathee with bullets. The 66-year-old former MLA and one of his aides were killed in the attack, and two others suffered critical injuries. Here's what we know about the attack.

Case filed

BJP leader among 7 named in FIR for Rathee's murder

A murder case has been filed against seven people, including BJP leader and former legislator Naresh Kaushik and several relatives of Bahadurgarh municipal corporation chairperson Saroj Rathi. Additional charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code have been added to the FIR. Rathee's family suspects former Haryana minister Mange Ram Numberdar's involvement in the murder, as Rathee was implicated in an abetment to suicide case involving Numberdar's son last year.

CCTV footage

Police on lookout for car used by attackers

According to reports, Rathee's car stopped at a railway crossing on Sunday when the attackers' car pulled up nearby. They fired at Rathee's car while he was in the front seat and his nephew was driving. Around 20 shots were fired, leaving bullet marks on Rathee's car, reports said. Police are now searching for the i20 car used by the attackers. CCTV footage shows the attackers' car following Rathee's SUV to the crossing and returning about 20 minutes later.

Opposition's reaction

Opposition slams Haryana government over law and order situation

The assault on Rathee, which took place just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, sparked strong criticism from opposition parties, who claimed a collapse in law and order in the BJP-governed state. However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that "not a single culprit involved in this case will be spared." Khattar has directed the police to apprehend the suspects as quickly as possible and take the most severe action.

Son's reaction

'Political people killed my father'

Talking to media, Rathee's son, Jitendra Singh Rathee, said that his father was killed "for politics." "We have never had any rivalry with any gang. These are political people who have killed my father for politics," he said. Earlier, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said that Rathee had requested increased security due to threats on his life but did not receive any additional protection.

