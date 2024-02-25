The two-time MLA was killed in Bahadurgarh while traveling with his aides

Haryana INLD chief, former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead

By Ramya Patelkhana 09:34 pm Feb 25, 202409:34 pm

What's the story Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana chief and former MLA, Nafe Singh Rathee, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Sunday evening in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar district, Haryana. His SUV was ambushed by the attackers, who came in a Hyundai i10 and fired multiple shots. A worker of the INLD, identified as Jaikishan, and another person traveling with him were also killed in the shooting.

Rathee and 2 others were killed

Investigation underway, police teams launch manhunt

Rathee and his associates were traveling in the SUV when the assailants opened fire before fleeing the scene. The injured were taken to the nearby Brahm Shakti Sanjivani Hospital, where Rathee was pronounced dead upon arrival. Two of his aides are said to be in critical condition. Multiple police teams are working to gather evidence and analyze CCTV footage to trace the attackers.

Possible involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, aide

Initial investigations point to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close associate Kala Jathedi as the attack's possible masterminds, with a property dispute being the suspected motive. INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI the state government failed to provide Rathee with security despite there being a threat to his life. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij.

Chautala blames lack of security for Rathee's death

Chautala said, "The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and the state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security."

Won assembly elections from Bahadurgarh twice

Rathee had a distinguished political career, serving twice as a legislator in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, winning from Bahadurgarh in 1996 and 2000. He also ran for Lok Sabha elections from Rohtak constituency and held the position of chairman of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council twice. Rathee also served as the state president of the Haryana Former Legislators Association.