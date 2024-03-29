Next Article

'Kejriwal ko ashirwad': Wife Sunita launches WhatsApp campaign

By Riya Baibhawi 03:01 pm Mar 29, 202403:01 pm

What's the story Sunita Kejriwal has initiated a WhatsApp campaign to gather public support for her husband Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Named "Kejriwal ko ashirwaad," the campaign aims to garner people's well-wishes and prayers for the detained chief minister through the platform. In her public address on Friday, Sunita conveyed Kejriwal's message, affirming that he would not be detained for long and would soon return to serve the people of Delhi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a case related to the now-scrapped excise policy. His detention was subsequently extended until April 1 by Rouse Avenue court, after the conclusion of his ED custody. While Kejriwal has decided to continue fulfilling his role as Delhi's CM, the AAP now lacks an on-ground leader. As the case continues, Sunita has taken the onus to relay the CM's message to the public.

Public speech

Sunita Kejriwal praises husband's devotion to country

During her public speech, Sunita praised her husband's bravery and dedication to his country. She quoted Kejriwal's words from his court defense, "Whether in jail or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to the country's service. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country." Sunita, a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) official, has made two public addresses since her husband's arrest. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized this, likening her to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi.

Court hearings

Kejriwal's intention to disclose details on alleged scam

On Friday, Sunita also discussed her husband's plans to reveal details about certain funds linked to an alleged excise policy scam during his court hearings. She stressed that despite extensive investigations by the ED over two years, including multiple raids, no financial misconduct was found involving key figures like Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh. The statement was made in the context of Arvind's ongoing legal battle related to accusations of money laundering tied to Delhi's excise policy.

Opposition protest

Opposition to protest aganist Kejriwal's arrest

This comes as leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will hold a protest against Kejriwal's arrest outside BJP headquarters at the ITO later today. As a precautionary measure, multiple layers of barricades have been set up and a large number of police personnel deployed on roads leading to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Paramilitary forces have also been stationed at many places in central Delhi, including on the DDU Marg and around the ITO area.