By Snehadri Sarkar 10:57 am Mar 16, 202410:57 am

What's the story Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for not complying with the summonses issued to him in the Delhi excise policy scam. Noting that the alleged act committed by Kejriwal is bailable, the Rouse Avenue Court granted him regular bail, instructing him to provide a bail bond of Rs. 15,000 and a surety of the like amount.

The court summoned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo after the ED reported that he had ignored eight summonses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kejriwal has ignored the summons, alleging they are illegal. While the court had exempted him at first, after the ED's second complaint on March 6, it ordered Kejriwal to appear before the agency physically on Saturday.

Top AAP leaders arrested in money laundering case

Several top AAP members, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to Delhi's now-defunct excise policy. Kejriwal's name has appeared multiple times in the ED's charge sheets, with the agency alleging that the accused individuals were in contact with the chief minister while drafting the excise policy.