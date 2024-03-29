Next Article

The partners of the INDIA bloc have reached a consensus on the seat-sharing arrangement

2024 polls: INDIA bloc finalizes seat-sharing for Bihar's 40 seats

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:56 pm Mar 29, 202402:56 pm

What's the story The partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have reached a consensus on the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will field candidates from 26 constituencies, including Purnea and Hajipur. The Congress is set to compete for nine seats, including Kishanganj and Patna Sahib, while the Left parties will field candidates for five seats, reports said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's departure from the bloc in January dealt a blow to the opposition alliance. There were rumors of a rift among the alliance partners of the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing for the 40 parliamentary constituencies. Reports indicated that Purnea and Katihar, currently held by the Janata Dal (United), became points of contention between the RJD and the Congress.

Statement

Names of candidates to be released soon: RJD spokesman

During a press conference, RJD National Spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that names of candidates would soon be revealed for seats where announcements have not yet been made. This follows recent statements by Yadav, dismissing claims of tensions between his party and the Congress. Yadav had made these remarks after attending an INDIA bloc meeting on Bihar's seat-sharing formula at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence in Patna.

2024 Lok Sabha polls

Congress to let go of contentious Purnea sea

According to the announcement, the Congress has been asked to let go of the Purnea Lok Sabha seat. Pappu Yadav, husband of Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan, had hoped to contest from there, citing assurances of a Congress ticket from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The seat will now be contested by the RJD. They recently awarded the party ticket to JD(U) turncoat Bima Bharti. However, the formal announcement is pending.

Election schedule

First phase of elections slated for April 19

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for April 19. The RJD has already announced candidates for seven constituencies in Bihar. The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) have confirmed that Begusarai and Karakat seats have been assigned to them, despite reports suggesting the Congress's dissatisfaction with this arrangement.