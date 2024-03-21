Next Article

Tamil Nadu will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on April 19

BJP releases 3rd list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections

By Chanshimla Varah 07:18 pm Mar 21, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The nine-member list includes Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. Murugan has been fielded from Nilgris in Tamil Nadu, while Annamalai will run from Coimbatore. Meanwhile, former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan will compete for the Chennai South seat.

2nd list was released on March 13

The BJP has also fielded Vinoj Selvam from Chennai Central, C Narasimhan from Krishnagiri, AC Shanmugam from Vellore, TR Paarivendhar from Perambalur, Nainar Nagendran from Thoothukudi, and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanyakumari. On March 13, the saffron party unveiled its second list of 72 candidates. The nominees included Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha seats

There are 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu

All the nine seats announced in the third list are from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has the most Lok Sabha seats among the southern states, with a total of 39 seats. Out of these, 32 seats are unreserved, with the remaining seven allocated to the Scheduled Caste community. Tamil Nadu will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on April 19. The counting will take place on June 4.

2019 election result

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha 2019 election result

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance won a landslide win, taking 38 of 39 seats. The Congress, a key coalition partner, won eight of the nine seats it contested. The DMK received 33.2% of the votes, while Congress received 12.9%. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, on the other hand, only managed to capture one seat.