Supreme Court seeks reply of Ajit Pawar faction on 'misuse' of name, pictures

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:01 pm Mar 14, 202405:01 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday requested an undertaking from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), urging them not to utilize pictures of Sharad Pawar in their posters. Additionally, the court instructed them to consider selecting their own symbol. The court was hearing a plea by the Sharad faction over the use of the senior NCP leader's photo and their symbol in posters of the rival grouping.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Last year, Ajit—Sharad's nephew—and his supporters crossed over from the opposition to join the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in Maharashtra. In February, the Election Commission of India declared the Ajit faction as the true NCP, granting them the "clock" symbol. The ECI said that since Ajit commands the majority of the MLAs in assembly, the party and symbol will go to him.

SC's statement

Go with your own identity: Justice Surya Kant

"You (Ajit Pawar faction) are a different political party now so why to use his picture etc. Go with your own identity now... you have chosen not to be with him," Justice Surya Kant remarked. "It is now for you to control your workers. When the election comes you need his name and when there are no elections you do not need him," he added. The court has sought a reply from the Ajit faction by Saturday.

Poll symbol

Select symbol other than clock: SC

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Sharad faction, said "If you want a level playing field...don't use the symbol, picture," adding that the "clock" is "intertwined with Sharad Pawar". The court suggested that it is better for the Ajit faction to "select a symbol other than this and use it for elections." "The EC order has not attained finality... it is challenged before us. What if we set it aside during the elections... What will you do?" it said.

Poll battle

ECI order on NCP split and plea in SC

To recall, on February 6, the ECI recognized the faction led by Ajit, as the real NCP, giving it control over the party name and "clock" symbol. A day after, the Sharad faction took up the name "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar." On February 13, the Sharad faction moved the SC challenging the ECI order. About 10 days later, they unveiled their new symbol—that of a man blowing a trumpet.