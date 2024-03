What's the story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its list of eight candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. As per the list, minister Meet Hayer will contest from the Sangrur seat, which was previously represented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Gurmeet Singh GP will contest from Bathinda, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, and Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khandoor Sahib.