Atishi makes major claim against ED

ED wants AAP's 2024 election strategy from Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:22 pm Mar 29, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is working as Bharatiya Janata Party's political weapon. The Delhi minister claimed the probe agency wants to get details of the AAP's 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy by accessing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone. The allegations were made during a press conference following a hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 21, the ED arrested Kejriwal in a case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The AAP supremo has been accused by the probe agency of "conspiring" with liquor traders to earn kickbacks under the policy. The policy devised and implemented by the Delhi government for 2021-22 was later discarded due to corruption allegations.

Atishi's claims

Atishi's allegations against ED

"Yesterday in Rouse Avenue court during the hearing of Kejriwal's remand, ED's counsel ASG SV Raju said that they need to keep him in custody for a few more days because he hasn't shared his mobile password," Atishi said. "I want to ask ED why they want to check his recent phone. What do they want to know? What will they find in it?" she asked.

Legal challenge

Kejriwal challenges grounds of arrest in court

During his court appearance, Kejriwal challenged the basis of his arrest, citing "the absence of a money trail" in the alleged scam. He pointed out that his name only appeared in four statements out of thousands related to the case. The Delhi High Court did not grant any interim relief to Kejriwal but "issued notice in his plea" challenging both his arrest and remand.

Goa link

AAP Goa chief summoned in connection with money laundering case

Following Kejriwal's arrest, the probe agency summoned AAP Goa Chief Amit Palekar for questioning in the excise policy case. The ED alleged that the AAP used "proceeds of crime" amounting to about Rs. 45 crore in its Goa poll campaign. However, Palekar has refuted these allegations, stating there was no evidence of any illicit money being funneled to the state.

Court hearing

Delhi High Court to hear Kejriwal's plea on April 3

The Delhi High Court has "issued notice to the ED on a petition" moved by Kejriwal challenging his arrest and the ED remand granted by the trial court. The court has "fixed the matter for hearing on April 3." In his plea, the Delhi CM alleged that at the time of his arrest, there was a failure to establish that he was "guilty of committing activities stipulated under Section 3."