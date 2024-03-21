Next Article

The ED is reportedly conducting searches at Kejriwal's residence

ED team reaches Kejriwal's residence; Delhi CM moves SC

By Riya Baibhawi 07:54 pm Mar 21, 202407:54 pm

What's the story Hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, a team from the Enforcement Directorate reached the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. ED officials said they went to the CM's house to serve him summons in the case. However, reports said the officials had a search warrant and a raid was going on at his residence. The CM has now approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing.

To recall, the ED has filed two criminal complaints against Kejriwal in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts, stating that he has refused to comply with the summonses in the excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor has skipped nine summons issued by the ED in connection with the case. With the general election nearing, Kejriwal has expressed concerns about being arrested if he appears before the ED for interrogation.

K Kavitha arrested in excise policy case

"The way the police are inside...nobody is being allowed in...it seems...a raid is being conducted...They have planned to arrest...Kejriwal," AAP leader Sourabh Bharadwaj said. This development comes shortly after Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha's arrest in the same case, which led to Kejriwal being named as a conspirator for the first time. Notably, the Delhi CM has also avoided summons from the agency in a separate money-laundering case connected to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

The Delhi excise policy case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the 2021-22 Delhi government's excise policy, which was later scrapped. Central probe agencies alleged that wholesaler profit margins were artificially boosted to 12% from 5%. Furthermore, they also claimed that the regulation promoted cartelization and benefited those ineligible for liquor licenses for financial gain. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently imprisoned in relation to this case.

Watch: ED at Kejriwal's residence