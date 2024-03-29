Next Article

Ansari's death sparks debate

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death triggers political blame game

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:13 pm Mar 29, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death on Thursday triggered a political blame game ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Questioning the 63-year-old's death, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav suggested whether the former state legislator from Mau indeed died of a heart attack. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi also claimed that Ansari was administered poison in jail.

Allegations

Investigation initiated following Ansari's death

Following Ansari's death, a magisterial investigation has been launched in response to his family's claims of foul play. Umar Ansari, Ansari's son has alleged that his father was poisoned through the food served to him in prison. Earlier, Ansari had alleged that on March 19 he was given food laced with poison in jail, after which his limbs went numb, a charge denied by the prison authorities.

Condolences

Political reactions to Ansari's death

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and other opposition leaders have expressed their condolences to Ansari's family following his death. "Sad demise of former MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Humble tribute!" SP tweeted. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also called for a high-level investigation into the serious allegations made by his family regarding his death in jail.

Health issues

Ansari's health concerns prior to his demise

Before his death on March 26, Ansari was hospitalized for about 14 hours due to abdominal pain. He was diagnosed with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital where doctors suggested surgery. The hospitalization occurred shortly after Ansari completed his Ramadan fast, which reportedly led to a significant deterioration in his health.

Security upped

Heightened security measures following Ansari's death

In the aftermath of Ansari's death, police vigilance has increased in Banda and other areas, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Mau, and Ghazipur. Directives have been issued to step up police patrols in sensitive areas. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bans large gatherings, have been enforced across Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order.

Criminal record

Ansari's criminal history and pending cases

Ansari has been in prison in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005, with over 60 criminal cases still pending against him. He spent two years in a Punjab jail before being transferred back to Banda jail in April 2021. Since September 2022, he has been convicted in eight cases by various UP courts, and his name was included on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.