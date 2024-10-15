Summarize Simplifying... In short Persistent rain in Bengaluru has forced the Indian and New Zealand cricket teams to move their practice sessions indoors, disrupting preparations for the upcoming Test match.

Weather forecasts predict a high chance of rain during the first three days of the match, potentially affecting the game's momentum.

Despite the weather, both teams are focused on their strategies, with India aiming for a third straight ICC World Test Championship final and New Zealand seeking their first Test series win in India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The training session was called off due to overcast conditions

Rain mars India's practice session ahead of New Zealand Test

By Parth Dhall 01:26 pm Oct 15, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Team India's preparation for the upcoming 1st Test against New Zealand has been affected due to incessant rain in Bengaluru. The practice session scheduled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was called off due to the downpour. Originally scheduled for 9:30am on Tuesday, the training session was marred with overcast conditions and overnight showers. The disruption comes just hours before the 1st Test between hosts India and New Zealand.

Forecast predictions

Weather forecasts predict continued disruptions during match

The weather predictions for the next match don't look good, as rain is likely to play a spoilsport, especially on the first two days. There is a 70-90% chance of rain during this time. Both Indian and NZ teams were compelled to move their practice sessions indoors due to the incessant rain. This is the second consecutive day outdoor training has been called off due to bad weather in Bengaluru.

Match disruptions

Rainfall expected to disrupt crucial Test match

Forecasts suggest a 67% chance of rain on the third day of the Test. While rainfall is expected to reduce a little on the last two days with just a 25% chance, several interruptions are expected during the match. These disruptions could hamper the momentum for both India and New Zealand heading into the all-important Test.

Press briefing

Pre-match press conference remains team's only outdoor engagement

The heavy rains in Bengaluru have also hampered the teams' efforts to reach the stadium for their planned sessions. So far, the pre-match press conference scheduled at 12:30pm is Team India's only outdoor activity for the day. The city's weather continues to be uncooperative with a 100% cloud cover and intermittent showers persisting for several days.

Team strategies

Teams' strategies and upcoming World Test Championship

Fresh from a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh, India are eyeing a third straight ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. A clean sweep against New Zealand will help their cause. Meanwhile, New Zealand eye redemption after two losing two Tests to Sri Lanka. The Kiwis are now vying for their maiden Test series win in India under the leadership of Tom Latham.