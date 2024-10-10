Summarize Simplifying... In short In a record-breaking Test match, England's Harry Brook and Joe Root dominated Pakistan's bowling, with Brook scoring a triple century and Root becoming England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

Their partnership set new records, contributing to England's third-highest total in Test history.

Despite a shaky start, Pakistan's Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal managed to steady the innings, ending the day with a half-century stand. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Harry Brook scored a career-best 317 (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

1st Test: England on cusp of thrashing Pakistan in Multan

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:06 pm Oct 10, 202406:06 pm

What's the story England are on the verge of beating Pakistan in the ongoing opening Test in Multan. The hosts were reeling at 152/6 at stumps on Day 4 as they trail by 116 runs. Earlier in the day, England declared at a mammoth 823/7, setting a new record in Test cricket. The score is not just the highest team total of this century, but also the fourth-highest in the history of Test cricket. Here's the day report

England innings

Root, Brook script history for England

England resumed at their overnight score of 492/3. Centurions Harry Brook and Joe Root continued to bat well as they added a jaw-dropping 454 runs as a pair. While Root scored a career-best 262, Brook shattered Test records with a fine triple-century. Jamie Smith (31) and Chris Woakes (17*) chipped in with cameos as the visitors posted a massive total.

Historic achievement

Brook's triple century: A record-breaking performance

Brook departed for a brilliant 317 off 322 balls. He now has six centuries and nine half-centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has raced to 1,875 runs in 19 Tests at 62.50. His strike-rate is 88.56. Against Pakistan in particular, his performance is especially impressive as he now owns 785 runs across four games against them, averaging 130.83 (100s: 4, 50: 1). Notably, this was his maiden 200-plus score in First-Class cricket.

Record equalled

Brook equals record for most centuries by overseas player

Brook now shares the record for most centuries by an overseas player in Pakistan in Test cricket. He has scored four tons in just six innings. He reached the milestone quicker than Mohinder Amarnath and Aravinda de Silva, who also have four centuries but took over 17 innings to achieve it. The achievement highlights Brook's continued domination of Pakistan's bowling attack and his stellar performance on their home ground.

DYK

Second-fastest triple ton

Brook completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls. Only India's Virender Sehwag (278) has reached the milestone faster. Meanwhile, he became the second batter after Australia's David Warner (335*) to register a triple-ton in WTC history. Brook became England's sixth triple-centurion in Tests. He became the fifth player to get this feat against Pakistan. Australia's Mark Taylor and Sehwag are the only other visiting triple-centurions in Pakistan.

Partnership

Root and Brook's partnership sets new record in Multan Test

Root and Brook scored 454 runs in partnership, breaking the highest-ever Test stand for any wicket by an English pair. They also recorded the highest-ever stand against Pakistan in Test cricket. The English duo also recorded the highest stand in WTC history and also the fourth-highest in Test cricket. Meanwhile, this is also only the third occasion of two batters scoring 250-plus in a Test innings.

Root

Root becomes England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket

Root ended up scoring 262 off 375 balls (17 fours). His previous-highest Test score read 254. Playing his 147th Test, Root has raced to 12,664 runs at an average of 51,.47. In addition to 35 Test tons, he owns 64 fifties. He also became England's highest run-scorer and overall the fifth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, going past Alastair Cook's record of 12,472 runs.

Feat

Root matches Dravid's record of 50-plus scores

Root has also equaled Rahul Dravid's record of scoring 50 or more runs in a Test match 99 times. This makes him joint third on the list of players with most 50+ scores in Test cricket. Root's century against Pakistan was his fifth in 2024, equaling Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis for the most Test hundreds scored this year. This was Root's sixth double-century in Tests. Wally Hammond (7) is the only Englishman to have accomplished this mark more times.

Landmarks

Root also scripts these records

Root became the first non-Asian batter to score a double hundred in each of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He now owns double-tons in five different nations. Only Kumar Sangakkara and Younis Khan are ahead in this regard with six doube-hundreds apiece. Root became the second visiting player after India's Virender Sehwag to register two 250-plus scores against Pakistan. The veteran also became the first England batter to score two 200s against Pakistan.

Total

England's third-highest total in Test history

The score of 823/7 is England's third-highest in their long Test history. Their 903/7 declared against Australia at The Oval in 1938 tops the list. In 1930, the Brits posted 849/10 vs West Indies. As mentioned, this is the fourth-highest score in Test cricket. Sri Lanka still hold the top spot with a score of 952/6 declared against India in 1997.

Bazball

England's historic total under coach Brendon McCullum

Notably, the score of 823/7 is also the highest recorded by England under head coach Brendon McCullum. It is better than their previous best of 657 all out, which they achieved in Rawalpindi on their last tour of Pakistan. As per Cricbuzz, the run rate of 5.48 by England is highest in 700-plus team total in a Test innings.

Pakistan innings

Horrible start for Pakistan

Pakistan, meanwhile, were off to a horrible start in the third innings with opener Abdullah Shafique bagging a golden duck. Wickets continued to fell as the hosts were reeling at 82/6 when Agha Salman (41*) joined Aamer Jamal (27*). The duo recorded a half-century stand as Pakistan finished the day at 152/6. Pacers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse trapped two batters apiece.