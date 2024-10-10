Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement, prompting heartfelt tributes from sports icons like Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rafael Nadal will play his final match at the Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal confirms retirement: Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo lead wishes

What's the story Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will retire from tennis at the end of this season. A 22-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal will play his farewell match at the Davis Cup. In a video message, Nadal said, "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis." Social media has been abuzz with heartfelt wishes for the Spaniard following his announcement.

Hoped this day would never come: Federer

In response to Nadal's message, his long-time rival Roger Federer wrote, "What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come." "Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour." Nadal and Federer have clashed in several riveting encounters. The former has a 24-16 lead in the rivalry.

'You will be missed,' writes Ons Jabeur

Here's what Ronaldo wrote

Replying to Nadal's video message on Instagram, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo wrote, "Rafa, what an incredible race you've had! Your dedication, passion, and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world." "It has been an honor to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career. Enjoy your retirement!"

Thank you, Rafa!