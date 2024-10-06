Summarize Simplifying... In short Ollie Pope, leading England's cricket team in Ben Stokes's absence, has expressed confidence in Chris Woakes's potential to excel in the upcoming Pakistan series.

Despite Woakes's less impressive overseas record, Pope commends his dedication and adaptability, noting his efforts to refine his skills for diverse pitches.

Woakes, now seen as the team's top fast bowler, is actively seeking advice and developing strategies to improve his performance with the Kookaburra ball on less responsive pitches.

Woakes averages 51.88 in overseas Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ollie Pope backs Chris Woakes to shine in Pakistan Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:10 pm Oct 06, 202402:10 pm

What's the story England's stand-in Test captain, Ollie Pope, has expressed confidence in Chris Woakes's ability to excel in the upcoming away Test series against Pakistan. This endorsement comes despite Woakes's less impressive performance in overseas matches compared to his home games. Pope believes that the 35-year-old fast bowler still has a lot to offer on the field. Notably, the opener of the three-Test series will get underway on October 7 in Multan.

Performance analysis

Woakes's record and future prospects

Woakes has a track record of 137 wickets at an average of 21.59 in England, but only 36 wickets at an average of 51.88 in overseas matches. Despite not having played an international match abroad for over two years, he is now seen as the team's leading fast bowler following the retirement of Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Pope is optimistic about Woakes's potential to shine in the series opener in Multan.

Captain's confidence

Pope praises Woakes's dedication and adaptability

Pope, who is leading the team in Ben Stokes's absence due to injury, praised Woakes for his commitment and adaptability. He highlighted that Woakes has been diligently refining his skills to take wickets on diverse surfaces. "It's great for us to have Woakesy on tour, he's a guy you always want in your England team," Pope said in the press conference.

Strategy development

Woakes's preparation for Pakistan series

Pope revealed that Woakes has been actively seeking advice from his teammates and working on strategies to take wickets with the Kookaburra ball on less responsive pitches. "I know he's been chatting to all the guys and working really hard on how he can find a way of taking wickets," Pope said. This indicates Woakes's determination to improve his game for the upcoming series against Pakistan.