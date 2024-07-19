In short Simplifying... In short England's cricket captain, Ben Stokes, has surpassed 10,500 First-Class runs in his 187th game, boasting an average of around 35.

In addition to his batting prowess, Stokes has also claimed 398 wickets.

In addition to his batting prowess, Stokes has also claimed 398 wickets.

He recently became the third all-rounder in history to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket, joining the ranks of Jacques Kallis and Gary Sobers.

Stokes has over 6,000 runs in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes races past 10,500 First-Class runs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:32 am Jul 19, 202409:32 am

What's the story England's Test captain Ben Stokes has completed 10,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his first run on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. He ended up smashing a cracking 69(104), a knock studded with 8 boundaries. Notably, he has over 6,000 runs in Tests. Here are his stats.

Stats

10,500 FC runs for Stokes

Playing his 187th FC game, Stokes has raced to 10,568 runs as he averages around 35. The tally includes 22 tons and 53 fifties. With the ball, the right-arm pacer has claimed 398 wickets, averaging 29.50 (4W: 20, 5W: 8, 10MW: 1). While Stokes made his First-Class debut in April 2010, he earned his maiden Test cap in December 2013).

Feat

32nd Test fifty for Stokes

Stokes recorded his 32nd half-century in Test cricket. He has now raced to 6,389 runs in 104 matches at an average of 35.49. It was the England captain's 16th Test fifty at home. He also owns 15 fifties away from home. Besides, the England all-rounder also has 201 wickets at an average of 31.71 in the longest format.

Bowling record

Third all-rounder with this double

In the series opener at Lord's, Stokes became the 17th Englishman to claim 200 Test wickets. He became only the third all-rounder with the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. South Africa's Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) and West Indies' Gary Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets) are the only other players with this feat.

Knock

A captain's knock from Stokes

Stokes arrived to bat after Ben Duckett (71) and centurion Ollie Pope (121) set a solid platform for England. The 33-year-old played an attacking knock as the hosts compiled 416/10 while batting first. Notably, Stokes was involved in an 80-run stand with Pope. Kavem Hodge dismissed the England captain in the 72nd over to take his maiden Test wicket.