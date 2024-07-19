In short Simplifying... In short The United States leads the Summer Olympics medal tally with a whopping 2,638 medals, including 1,065 gold.

Trailing behind are the Soviet Union, Great Britain, France, China, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Australia, and Sweden, all boasting over 500 medals each.

These countries have showcased their athletic prowess over the years, making them the top medal earners in Summer Olympics history.

USA leads this list by miles (Source: X/@Olympics.com)

Decoding countries with 500-plus medals at the Summer Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:22 am Jul 19, 2024

What's the story The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. The past editions of the multi-sport event have witnessed some remarkable action. Meanwhile, here we look at the countries with 500-plus medals in the Summer Olympics.

#1

United States and Soviet Union

No nation is anywhere near the United States in terms of medal tally (Summer Olympics). The country has recorded 2,638 medals at the event. USA boasts 1,065 gold medals, 835 silver, and 738 bronze medals. Soviet Union is the only other nation to have tallied over 1,000 medals in Summer Olympics (1,010). They have collected 395 gold, 319 silver, and 296 bronze medals.

#2

Great Britain and France

With 918 medals, Great Britain is next on this list. While it boasts 319 silver medals in Summer Olympics history, 285 of its medals have been gold (314 bronze). France holds the fourth place with a total of 751 medals. The tally includes 223 gold, 251 silver, and 277 bronze medals.

#3

China, Germany, and Italy

China owns the fourth-most golds (262) at Summer Olympics. They have overall recorded 634 medals (199 silver and 173 bronze). Italy has claimed 618 medals, a tally that includes 217 gold, 188 silver, and 213 bronze medals Germany is the only other nation on this list with over 600 medals (655). The nation has returned with 201 gold, 207 silver, and 247 bronze medals.

#4

Hungary, Australia, and Sweden

Hungary has claimed a total of 511 medals at the competition. This includes 181 gold, 154 silver, and 176 bronze medals. Australia also features on the list, having registered 547 medals. They have claimed 164 gold, 173 silver, and 210 bronze medals. Sweden makes the cut with a total of 503 medals (148 gold, 176 silver, and 279 bronze).