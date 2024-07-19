SKY owns a T20I ton as captain (Source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Suryakumar Yadav's stellar stats as captain in T20 cricket

What's the story Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series against hosts Sri Lanka. Suryakumar replaces Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format after leading India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. SKY has been selected ahead of Hardik Pandya, who had been India's vice-captain in white-ball cricket. Here we decode SKY's T20 stats as captain.

SKY has led in seven T20Is

SKY made his Team India captaincy debut in the five-match home T20I series against Australia in November last year. He led the unit from the front as India won that series 4-1. The dasher then led India to a 1-1 draw in the away series against South Africa. Hence, India have five wins and two defeats in T20Is with Suryakumar at the helm.

Over 800 runs as captain in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has led in 24 T20 matches so far and the tally includes 16 wins. He has fared excellently with the bat, accumulating 810 runs at 40.5. His strike rate reads a jaw-dropping 165.64. The tally includes six half-centuries and a ton, which came against SA. Captain SKY owns 300 T20I runs at a strike rate of 164.83.

Led MI in a solitary game

SKY has led once in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He captained Mumbai Indians (MI) for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. The dasher scored a fiery 25-ball 43 as the five-time champions comfortably chased down 186 in 17.4 overs. SKY's stellar knock was laced with four boundaries and three maximums.

Only Indian with over 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Suryakumar has been ruling the T20I format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 2,340 runs in 68 T20Is at 43.33, striking at 167.74. The tally includes four centuries and 19 fifties. In 2022, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.