The cricket world boasts of five all-rounders who have achieved the feat of scoring over 2,000 runs and taking 50 wickets in Men's T20Is.

These include Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh, Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan, Virandeep Singh from Malaysia, Mohammad Hafeez from Pakistan, and Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe.

Their performances, marked by impressive batting averages, strike rates, and bowling figures, have made them stand out in the T20 format.

Sikandar Raza scored 46 versus India in the 4th T20I (Photo credit: X/@ZimCricketv)

All-rounders with 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in Men's T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 06:50 pm Jul 13, 2024

What's the story Sikandar Raza scored valuable 46 runs for Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I versus India at the Harare Sports Club. Raza's 28-ball 46 helped Zimbabwe manage 152/7 in 20 overs. During the course of his knock, Raza became the first Zimbabwe batter to surpass 2,000 T20I runs. He entered a unique list featuring all-rounders with 2,000 runs in addition to claiming 50 wickets in T20Is.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Legendary Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan owns 2,551 runs in T20Is alongside a tally of 149 wickets. Shakib, who played in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, averages 23.19 with the bat. He has smashed 13 fifties. The southpaw owns 258 fours and 53 sixes. Shakib averages 20.91 with the ball (ER: 6.81). He owns six four-wicket hauls and two fifers.

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is another active player in this list. Nabi, who is a celebrated T20 ace, owns 2,165 runs and 96 wickets for the Afghans in T20Is. Nabi averages 22.31 with the bat. He has smashed six fifties. His strike rate reads 136.16 (4s: 148, 6s: 108). With the ball, the right-arm spinner averages 28.16 (ER: 7.33).

Virandeep Singh (Malaysia)

25-year-old Malaysian cricketer Virandeep Singh has established himself as a rising star. The Indian-origin player owns 2,320 runs and 66 wickets. Virandeep has played 78 T20Is, averaging 36.82 with the bat. His strike rate reads 125.95 (100s: 1, 50s: 15). He owns 197 fours and 101 sixes. Virandeep bowls left-arm spin and averages 13.04 (ER: 5.51). He has two four-fers under his belt.

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan cricket team ace Mohammad Hafeez finished his career with 2,514 runs and 61 wickets. Hafeez, who played 119 T20Is, averaged 26.46 with the bat (SR: 122.03). He smashed 14 fifties. Hafeez smoked 251 fours and 76 sixes. The right-arm spinner made his presence felt with the ball, averaging 22.75. He took one four-wicket haul.

Sikandar Raza* (Zimbabwe)

Playing his 90th game in the format, Raza has raced past 2,000 runs (2,029) at 25.04 (SR: 133.83). No other Zimbabwe batter has even 1,700 runs in the format. Raza's overall tally includes 14 half-centuries with 87 being his best score. With his off-spin, he has scalped 65 wickets at 24.03. He owns two four-wicket hauls in the format.