Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has become the first from his country to score 2,000 runs in T20 International cricket.

In his 90th game, Raza, who also has 65 wickets to his name, achieved this feat and joined an elite group of all-rounders.

He also holds the record for five consecutive 50-plus scores in T20Is and recently completed 5,000 runs in the 20-over format.

Raza also owns 50-plus T20I wickets (Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Sikandar Raza becomes first Zimbabwe batter to 2,000 T20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 05:43 pm Jul 13, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza scripted history on Saturday as he became the first batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs for Zimbabwe. He accomplished the milestone during the 4th T20I against India at the Harare Sports Club. Raza entered the game, requiring 17 runs to get the feat. The Zimbabwe skipper has been stellar in recent years. Here are his stats.

Stats

Here are his overall T20I numbers

Playing his 90th game in the format, Raza has raced past 2,000 runs as he averages around 25 (SR: 133-plus). No other Zimbabwe batter has even 1,700 runs in the format. Raza's overall tally includes 14 half-centuries with 87 being his best score. With his off-spin, he has scalped 65 wickets at 24.03. He owns two four-wicket hauls in the format.

Stats

Dissecting his T20I stats

Over 850 of Raza's T20I runs have come at home as he averages an impressive 27-plus. While the veteran has 471 away runs at 18.84, 670 of his runs have come in neutral matches at 27.91. Raza recorded his highest score against the Indian team as he now owns 120-plus runs across 9 matches against them.

Record

5th all-rounder to attain this feat

Raza is now the 5th all-rounder to attain a milestone of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is. 2,551 runs and 149 wickets - Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) 2,165 runs and 96 wickets - Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) 2,320 runs and 66 wickets - Virandeep Singh (Malaysia) 2,514 runs and 61 wickets - Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) 2,000-plus runs and 65 wickets- Sikandar Raza* (Zimbabwe)

Feats

Raza owns these T20I feats

Earlier this year, Raza became the first batter to slam five consecutive 50-plus scores in T20Is. He owns the joint-second-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the format (15). The 38-year-old became the fourth all-rounder after Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Mohammad Hafeez to complete the T20I double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets.

Information

Raza completed 5,000 T20 runs during the 3rd T20I

Raza completed 5,000 runs in the 20-over format, attaining the milestone during the 3rd T20I. Raza entered the game, requiring 12 runs to get the feat. He ended up scoring 15 from 16 balls.