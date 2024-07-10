In brief Simplifying... In brief Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza has surpassed 5,000 runs in 243 T20 matches, making him the only Zimbabwean with over 4,000 T20 runs.

In his 89 T20I games, he's scored nearly 2,000 runs and taken 65 wickets, setting a record as the first to score five consecutive 50-plus runs in T20Is.

With 15 Player-of-the-Match awards, he shares the second-highest spot with India's Suryakumar Yadav.

Nearly 2,000 of his runs have come in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

Sikandar Raza goes past 5,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:22 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has completed 5,000 runs in the 20-over format. The veteran middle-order batter attained the milestone during the 3rd T20I against India at the Harare Sports Club. Raza entered the game, requiring 12 runs to get the feat. He ended up scoring 15 from 16 balls in the 3rd T20I against India before being dismissed by Washington Sundar. Here's more.

5,000 T20 runs for Raza

As per ESPNcricinfo, Raza has gone past 5,000 runs (5,003) across 243 T20 appearances with his average being 25.52 (SR: 134-plus). He is the only Zimbabwe batter with 4,000-plus T20 runs. Meanwhile, the veteran all-rounder has tallied 30 half-centuries in this format, as 95 reads his highest score. Raza has also claimed 142 T20 wickets at 28.01. He claimed two wickets in this match.

Here are his T20I numbers

Playing his 89th T20I match, Raza has nearly 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. No other Zimbabwe batter has even 1,700 runs in the format. Raza's overall tally includes 14 half-centuries, with 87 being his best score. With his off-spin, he has scalped 65 wickets at 24.03. He owns two four-wicket hauls in the format.

Raza owns these T20I feats

Earlier this year, Raza became the first batter to slam five consecutive 50-plus scores in T20Is. He owns the joint second-most Player-of-the-Match awards in the format (15) with India's Suryakumar Yadav.