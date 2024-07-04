PM Narendra Modi hosts victorious Team India for breakfast: Details
The Indian cricket team has finally brought the coveted ICC T20 World Cup trophy home, days after conquering it. Rohit Sharma's contingent reached New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday, as jubilant fans welcomed the team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Team India for breakfast at this residence thereafter. The Indian players will now depart for Mumbai, where an open-bus victory parade awaits them.
T20 World Cup champions greeted in style!
India to join in for T20 World Cup victory parade
As per the released itinerary, Team India was supposed to meet PM Modi after arriving in New Delhi on June 4. The Indian congingent will then leave for Mumbai in a chartered flight. According to an Indian Express report, there will be an open-bus victory parade from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium. The iconic stadium will play host to the felicitation ceremony.
India's second T20 World Cup title
India defeated South Africa in a scintillating final in Barbados to claim the 2024 T20 World Cup title. India successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. The final over saw Hardik Pandya defend 15. India became the third side to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. They also are the only side to win the tournament going unbeaten.