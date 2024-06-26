In brief Simplifying... In brief Sam Pitroda, who sparked controversy with his comments during the Lok Sabha elections, has been re-appointed as the Indian Overseas Congress chairman.

This follows his resignation after his own party distanced itself from his remarks.

This follows his resignation after his own party distanced itself from his remarks.

Pitroda, who began his political journey in 1989, has held various positions including the inaugural chairman of the Telecom Commission and adviser to the Prime Minister.

Sam Pitroda re-appointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

What's the story Gandhi family loyalist Sam Pitroda was on Wednesday reinstated as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. This comes just a month after he stepped down from the position following backlash over his comments on India's diversity. In an interview to The Statesman, Pitroda had said, "People in the East look like...Chinese, people in...West look like the Arabs, people in the North look like, maybe, White, and people in the South look like Africans...All of us are brothers and sisters."

Backlash ensues

PM's salvo at Pitroda's remarks

Notably, Pitroda had made the comments during the Lok Sabha elections. His comments had sparked sharp criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministers in the Northeast. At a rally in Telangana, PM Modi had jibed at Pitroda's statement, "Can people's ability be decided on the basis of their skin colour?" Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had also condemned Pitroda's remarks.

Resignation follows

Congress distances itself from Pitroda's statements

In the wake of the controversy, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said, "The analogies drawn by Mr Sam Pitroda in a podcast to illustrate India's diversity are most unfortunate and unacceptable." He added that the party "completely dissociates itself from these analogies." Following this public disapproval from his own party, Pitroda had resigned from his position as the Indian Overseas Congress chief.

Backgrounds

Pitroda's political journey

In 1989, Pitroda became the inaugural chairman of the Telecom Commission and later led the National Knowledge Commission from 2005 to 2009 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In 2009, he was appointed as an adviser to the Prime Minister on public information infrastructure, holding the rank of a Cabinet minister. Additionally, Pitroda organizes international speaking engagements for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, among other activities.