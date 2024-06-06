Next Article

JD(U) to seek review of Agnipath scheme

NDA 3.0: BJP ally flags Agnipath resentment; may seek review

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:25 pm Jun 06, 202403:25 pm

What's the story As the National Democratic Alliance gets ready to form the government for the third time with no party with full majority, Janata Dal (United)'s KC Tyagi voiced his party's intent to seek a review of the Centre's Agnipath scheme for armed forces recruitment. Tyagi said that there is widespread resentment against this scheme in several states. "There is resentment, so we will seek a review of Agniveer. We are not opposing it," he said.

Scheme opposition

Agnipath scheme sparked nationwide protests

Launched in 2022, the Agnipath scheme aims to induct young personnel into the armed forces for short-term service. However, this initiative has sparked violent protests across the country, with youngsters opposing the short-term service plan. The main opposition party, the Congress, turned this issue into a key plank in their Lok Sabha election campaign. They argued that "the scheme will leave Agniveers unemployed at the age of 25 and affect cohesion in the forces."

Scheme defense

Centre defended Agnipath scheme amid controversy

In response to the backlash, the Centre had defended the Agnipath scheme, stating that it is designed to improve battle preparedness in the armed forces and achieve a balance of youth and experience. They also highlighted that a generous financial package will be provided to Agniveers at the end of their four-year service. This package, they argue, along with their unique military experience, will give them a good head start in their future careers.

Additional demands

JD(U) calls for nationwide caste survey and special status

Separately, in addition to the Agnipath scheme review, Tyagi has also called for a nationwide caste survey and special status for Bihar. These demands come at a time when Nitish Kumar and N Chandrababu Naidu—with 28 MPs between them—are negotiating for key positions in the Centre after the Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of a majority. The JD(U) may also insist on a Common Minimum Programme which will envisage policy, priorities and shared agenda of a coalition government.

Coalition politics

Return of coalition era changes political dynamics

The return of the coalition era has brought about significant changes in the political landscape. While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation. In contrast to the previous two terms, key allies like the JD(U) and the Telugu Desam Party are now playing a more influential role.