Why Congress is not participating in exit poll debates

By Chanshimla Varah 12:08 pm Jun 01, 202412:08 pm

What's the story The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will end on Saturday, which will then be followed by exit polls as soon as the last vote is cast. However, in an unprecedented move, the main opposition Congress has decided to skip the Lok Sabha election exit poll debates. The announcement was made by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who stated that the party does not wish to "indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP."

Resumption date

Congress to resume debates post election results

In a social media post, Khera explained the futility of participating in such debates, stating that voters have already cast their votes and their verdict has been secured. "The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," he wrote. He emphasized that debates should aim to "inform the people" and confirmed that Congress will resume participation in debates from June 4 onwards.

BJP response

Amit Shah attacks Congress for skipping exit poll debates

Responding to the decision, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Congress chose to boycott the discussions because the party is "in denial mode." "Exit polls have been happening for a long time but, because of the defeat, they don't know how to explain and that's why they are boycotting. Since Rahul Gandhi has taken in charge of Congress, they are in denial mode," he said.

Voting

Voting underway for 57 Parliamentary constituencies

Fifty-seven parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh are going to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A total of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are contesting in this phase. The first six phases were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25, respectively. The results of the general elections will be announced on June 4.