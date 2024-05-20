Next Article

Monk demands apology from West Bengal CM

Bharat Sevashram Sangha monk sends legal notice to Mamata

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:32 pm May 20, 202412:32 pm

What's the story A monk from Bharat Sevashram Sangha (BSS) on Monday sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking unconditional apology over her remarks at a poll rally two days ago. The CM has 48 hours to respond to the notice. Addressing a rally in Goghat, Banerjee had named the monk, Swami Pradiptananda, while alleging, "Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leaders in Delhi."

Notice contents

Details of the legal notice to Mamata Banerjee

The notice stated that if Banerjee did not respond within four days, it would be assumed that she intended to widely publicize the defamatory content to falsely and maliciously defame Pradiptananda. It also mentioned that Pradiptananda, known as Kartick Maharaj and serving as the BSS secretary in Aurangabad, Beldanga (Murshidabad), and Payradanga (Nadia), reserves the right to initiate criminal proceedings against Banerjee.

Political tensions

Banerjee's accusations and Modi's response

On Saturday, Banerjee said, "BSS has a unit in Berhampore. I have heard about a Maharaj [monk] for a long time. His name is Kartick Maharaj. He said he will not allow any TMC [Trinamool Congress] election agent in polling booths." "I do not consider him a monk because he is directly involved in politics. He is ruining the country. I have great respect for Bharat Sevashram Sangha," she added.

BJP reacts

PM Modi responds to Mamata's remark

In response to Banerjee's statement, the BJP—led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—hit back at the allegations. While speaking at a rally in Purulia, PM Modi said on Sunday that the TMC has crossed the "limits of decency" by stooping so low that it is "spreading lies against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha." "Bengal Chief Minister...is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank," he said.

Statement

'Delusional' remarks: Bengal BJP chief

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was the first to respond to Banerjee's allegations. He had said, "Her delusional rants are a travesty for the people of Bengal." "Mamata Banerjee's recent attack on ISKCON, RKM, & Bharat Sevashram Sangh hits a new low. She accuses them of threatening India's future, claims RKM is campaigning for the BJP via WhatsApp. As the CM, her delusional rants are a travesty for the people of Bengal," he added.