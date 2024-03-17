Next Article

Sheikh Shahjahan's brother arrested by CBI

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:20 pm Mar 17, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended three more suspects on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The three accused have been identified as suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan's brother Sheikh Alomgir, Mafujar Molla, and Sirajul Molla. So far, the CBI has arrested a total of 14 people in the case as investigations continue.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On January 5, a group of men and women attacked a team of ED officials who had arrived in Sandeshkhali to search Sheikh's house in connection with an alleged ration distribution scheme. The agency suspects that the mob was linked to Sheikh. During the incident, two probe officials were injured. The CBI also arrested three alleged associates of Sheikh earlier this week, including the suspended TMC leader's security guard, in connection with the incident.

CBI's questioning

CBI questions Alamgir and other suspects

It's learned that Alamgir was brought in for questioning at the CBI's Nizam Palace office on Saturday, following which he was arrested. Officials asked him if he knew about the ED attack plan and inquired about his location that day. Investigators also sought to determine if Alamgir had any information on Sheikh's activities while he was evading capture. Moslem Sheikh, another associate of the strongman, was reportedly interrogated on Saturday as well.

Sandeshkhali raids

ED's recent Sandeshkhali raids in land-grabbing case

On Thursday, the ED conducted raids at multiple locations in Sandeshkhali in connection with a land-grabbing case against the suspended TMC leader. Sheikh is facing accusations of land grabbing and sexual violence in Sandeshkhali. To recall, he was arrested in February after being on the run for 55 days. The Calcutta High Court last week directed the CBI to take him into custody.

Political spat

Sandeshkhali turns politicial warzone ahead of 2024 general polls

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Sandeshkhali has become the latest flashpoint between TMC and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. The saffron party earlier accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party of protecting Sheikh. The TMC responded by suspending Sheikh and asked for comparable action from the BJP against its members facing similar allegations.