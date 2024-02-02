Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea challenging his arrest

Edited by Chanshimla Varah 10:54 am Feb 02, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to entertain former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition, challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The federal agency arrested Soren, on Wednesday night, for his alleged links to a land scam case. The apex court has asked Soren to approach the Jharkhand High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.

In Supreme Court

Can seek expeditious listing of petition in HC: SC

The SC said that Soren can seek expeditious listing of his petition before the high court. On Thursday, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, mentioned Soren's matter before a bench, who agreed to an urgent hearing on Friday. A special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi was constituted to hear the petition.

Bench's statement

HCs are constitutional courts: Justice Khanna

During the hearing, Justice Khanna asked Sibal why cannot the petition be filed in the high court. "High courts are constitutional courts. If we permit one person to come here, we will have to allow everyone," Justice Khanna said. To be noted, Soren had earlier petitioned the high court, but later filed a similar petition in the apex court.

Opposition raises issue

Opposition to raise the issue of Soren's arrest

Meanwhile, the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Friday decided to raise the issue of the arrest of Soren in both houses of Parliament. The decision was reportedly taken at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders. They met on Friday morning in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament House.