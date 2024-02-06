The toll is expected to go up

MP: 6 killed, 60 injured in fire at firecrackers unit

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:30 pm Feb 06, 202401:30 pm

What's the story At least six people were killed and 60 others injured after a major fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Bairagarh village of Madhya Pradesh's Harda district, PTI reported. The toll is expected to go up as many workers are still feared trapped within the premises, reports said. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed at the scene for rescue operations.

Next Article

Twitter Post

Watch: Fire tenders pressed into service

Rescue operations

Nearby buildings also engulfed by the fire

The fire in the factory led to a series of explosions and the blaze spread beyond the unit Nearby buildings have also been engulfed by the fire that started in the factory, reports said. Officials said, multiple fire tenders have been pressed into service to contain the blaze and authorities are at the scene to assess the situation.

Statement

CM Mohan Yadav takes stock of the situation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed senior officials to reach the site via a helicopter to take stock of the situation. A special team led by state minister Uday Pratap Singh has been formed for the same. Medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore have also been directed to make necessary preparations to handle potential casualties.