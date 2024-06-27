Day 4: President Murmu addresses Parliament's joint sitting today
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed a joint session of Parliament, marking her first presidential address since the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. After her address, a motion of thanks will be introduced in both Houses of Parliament, followed by discussions among the members. Notably, the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha session begins today.
Om Birla wins rare contest for speaker
On Wednesday, Om Birla, a three-term Bharatiya Janata Party MP, was elected as the speaker of the Lok Sabha in a rare contest for the position. In his initial speech to the Lok Sabha following his election, Birla pledged to uphold parliamentary decorum and expressed his hope for productive discussions in future sessions. However, his reference to the "dark days of Emergency" sparked an uproar from the opposition, resulting in the session being adjourned until Thursday.
Speaker election held after negotiations between opposition, Centre fail
The election, which was the first of its kind in almost 50 years, took place after negotiations between the government and the opposition regarding the deputy speaker's position fell apart on Tuesday. The ruling National Democratic Alliance selected Birla to contest against senior Congress MP K Suresh. A group of top leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposed a total of 16 motions—13 supporting Birla and the remaining three backing Suresh.
Focus shifts to deputy speaker post
Meanwhile, the ruling NDA, led by the BJP, has chosen to maintain suspense over the appointment of the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha. With Birla now re-elected as the speaker, the focus has shifted to the stand-off between the government and the opposition over the post of deputy speaker. The opposition has demanded the post of deputy—as has been the norm in the past—however, the BJP has reportedly yet not committed to the proposal.
PM Modi praises Birla's leadership
Separately, after his re-election, PM Modi commended Birla's leadership during his first term, highlighting the high productivity of the House under his guidance. "In your five years, the productivity of this House was 97%, which is the highest in 25 years," Modi stated. He also praised Birla for ensuring that parliamentary work continued during COVID-19, contributing to a 170% productivity in those years.
Opposition leaders urge Birla to maintain neutrality
Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and TR Baalu, urged Birla to ensure neutrality and impartiality in the House. Gandhi expressed his confidence in Birla's ability to allow opposition voices to be heard. "The question is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India's voice can be heard," he stated. Yadav echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that actions like suspensions of MPs should not occur as they undermine the dignity of the House.