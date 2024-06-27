In brief Simplifying... In brief In a rare contest, Om Birla, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker, sparking controversy with his remarks about the "dark days of Emergency".

The focus now shifts to the unresolved deputy speaker position, with the opposition demanding the post.

Amidst this, PM Modi praised Birla's leadership, citing the House's high productivity under his tenure, while opposition leaders urged him to ensure neutrality and allow all voices to be heard.

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:09 am Jun 27, 202411:09 am

What's the story President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed a joint session of Parliament, marking her first presidential address since the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. After her address, a motion of thanks will be introduced in both Houses of Parliament, followed by discussions among the members. Notably, the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday, while the Rajya Sabha session begins today.

On Wednesday

Om Birla wins rare contest for speaker

On Wednesday, Om Birla, a three-term Bharatiya Janata Party MP, was elected as the speaker of the Lok Sabha in a rare contest for the position. In his initial speech to the Lok Sabha following his election, Birla pledged to uphold parliamentary decorum and expressed his hope for productive discussions in future sessions. However, his reference to the "dark days of Emergency" sparked an uproar from the opposition, resulting in the session being adjourned until Thursday.

Rare election

Speaker election held after negotiations between opposition, Centre fail

The election, which was the first of its kind in almost 50 years, took place after negotiations between the government and the opposition regarding the deputy speaker's position fell apart on Tuesday. The ruling National Democratic Alliance selected Birla to contest against senior Congress MP K Suresh. A group of top leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposed a total of 16 motions—13 supporting Birla and the remaining three backing Suresh.

After deadlock

Focus shifts to deputy speaker post

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA, led by the BJP, has chosen to maintain suspense over the appointment of the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha. With Birla now re-elected as the speaker, the focus has shifted to the stand-off between the government and the opposition over the post of deputy speaker. The opposition has demanded the post of deputy—as has been the norm in the past—however, the BJP has reportedly yet not committed to the proposal.

Leadership praise

PM Modi praises Birla's leadership

Separately, after his re-election, PM Modi commended Birla's leadership during his first term, highlighting the high productivity of the House under his guidance. "In your five years, the productivity of this House was 97%, which is the highest in 25 years," Modi stated. He also praised Birla for ensuring that parliamentary work continued during COVID-19, contributing to a 170% productivity in those years.

Neutrality call

Opposition leaders urge Birla to maintain neutrality

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and TR Baalu, urged Birla to ensure neutrality and impartiality in the House. Gandhi expressed his confidence in Birla's ability to allow opposition voices to be heard. "The question is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India's voice can be heard," he stated. Yadav echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that actions like suspensions of MPs should not occur as they undermine the dignity of the House.