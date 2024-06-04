Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 11:19 am Jun 04, 202411:19 am

What's the story The Congress-led opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), is leading in the state with the most Lok Sabha seats, Uttar Pradesh. As per early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 39 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 40. Historically, Uttar Pradesh has been a stronghold for BJP in the last two general elections, making this early lead a notable event.

Election dynamics

Previous election results and current contestants

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA secured 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), then allies, won five and 10 seats, respectively. This year, however, BSP is running independently with early trends not showing a strong performance. The Samajwadi Party is contesting 62 seats while Congress is vying for 17 seats.

Election update

Current trends in Amethi and Rae Bareli

As per the latest trends at 11:00am, BJP's Smriti Irani is trailing behind Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, in Amethi. In Rae Bareli, however, Rahul Gandhi is leading by over 60,000 votes. These constituencies are crucial for Congress as they are its family strongholds. The outcome of the elections will decide whether the 8,000 candidates will receive a seat in the 543-member Lower House of Parliament.

Modi

PM Modi, Akhilesh Yadav leading in respective seats

In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading over Congress's Ajay Rai, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. In Lucknow, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a third term, is also leading over SP's Ravidas Mehrotra and BSP candidate Sarwar Malik. Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini is ahead in the Mathura constituency against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar.