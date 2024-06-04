Next Article

Rahul Gandhi won the Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats

'Big message to Modi': Rahul Gandhi on LS poll results

By Chanshimla Varah 06:54 pm Jun 04, 2024

What's the story In his first press address after winning the Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of intimidating India's institutions. Gandhi stated, "We fought this election not just against BJP but also the institutions...all these institutions were captured by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi ji." He further claimed that the election result is a huge message to PM Modi.

why-does-it-matter

Why does this story matter?

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had set lofty goals. The party aimed to secure 370 seats on its own, while it set a target of 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, hours after counting began, the trends show the BJP falling short of the massive targets it had set during campaigning. The biggest shocker for the BJP came from Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress ally Samajwadi Party (BJP) is leading over the saffron party.

Results

UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya: Gandhi

"UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya...The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution," Gandhi commented on Uttar Pradesh election result. "I thank them for supporting Congress party and INDIA alliance," he added. When asked which of the two seats he won will be retained, he answered, "I need to decide which seat I will retain. I haven't decided yet."

Performance

INDIA bloc surprises with strong performance

Despite predictions of a strong performance by the NDA, the opposition INDIA bloc, headed by the Congress, proved exit poll predictions wrong and put up a strong showing. In Maharashtra too, the INDIA bloc led on 28 out of 48 seats, while the Mahayuti alliance led on only 18 seats. The Election Commission trends for West Bengal also showed the ruling TMC leading on 29 seats with the BJP ahead on 12 and the Congress leading on one seat.

PM Modi

Modi 3.0 likely

Having said that, a third term for PM Modi appears certain, with the NDA hovering around the 300 mark, albeit with a less remarkable margin. In 2019, the NDA won 353 seats, with the BJP securing 303 alone. The opposition's United Progressive Alliance (UPA), now defunct, got only 93 seats, with the Congress winning just 52 seats.