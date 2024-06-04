Next Article

Pawar denies reaching out to BJP allies

By Chanshimla Varah 06:15 pm Jun 04, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has denied allegations that he reached out to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies while the vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was underway. During a press conference, Pawar dismissed reports suggesting he had been in contact with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) head Chandrababu Naidu. "I have not spoken to Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, or anybody else," he stated unequivocally.

Meeting confirmation

Pawar confirms INDIA Alliance meeting amid election results

The rumors surfaced after election result trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the halfway mark in the Lok Sabha elections. "I spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury. The final decision is expected to be taken by this evening," he announced. When questioned about the potential prime minister, Pawar responded, "We have not given it a thought. I am not sure if the INDIA alliance can form the government."

Election analysis

Pawar comments on BJP's narrow victory margins

Although the BJP was leading in the Lok Sabha elections, Pawar noted that its victory margins were narrower compared to previous elections. He also expressed satisfaction with his own party's performance. "Even where the BJP was winning, its victory margins were narrow compared to the last time," he observed. Regarding his party, he stated that it contested 10 seats and was leading in seven.

Baramati

Pawar's daughter wins in Baramati

The big win for the NCP came from the Baramati seat, where his daughter, Supriya Sule, won by 1,43,686 votes. Sule's rival, Sunetra Pawar, who is the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, received 1,29,190 votes. "When they started with '400 paar', people started suspecting that they were going to change the Constitution.. I am happy that Sharad Pawar...proved that he is the centre point of Maharashtra's politics," NCP leader Jitendra Awhad told reporters.