Next Article

PM Modi gathered 6,12,970 votes to win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins Varanasi seat

By Chanshimla Varah 05:36 pm Jun 04, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for a record third time. He won with 6,12,970 votes, while Congress Party candidate Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. PM Modi had also won the Varanasi seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, securing 56.37% and 63.62% of votes, respectively. Varanasi is one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Competition

Modi's rivals and previous election victories

Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Ather Jamal Lari came in third with 33,766 votes. In the 2014 election, PM Modi won with 5,81,022 votes (56.37%), defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal by 3,71,784 votes. The Congress's Rai finished third. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi won the Varanasi seat again with 6,74,664 votes. He defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav by 4,79,505 votes.

Meeting

PM Modi held 7 meetings

Anticipating a comeback, PM Modi held seven meetings on June 2 that covered a wide range of topics. In the first meeting, PM Modi reviewed the post-cyclone situation in the northeastern states, particularly assessing the damage caused by cyclone "Remal." Prior to his election campaign, PM Modi had instructed the top bureaucracy to prepare for decisions to be taken in the first 100 days of his third term, stating that all tough decisions would be made during this period.