Next Article

The ECI issued a censure to Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate

ECI censures Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for 'derogatory' remarks

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:24 pm Apr 01, 202402:24 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a censure to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Dilip Ghosh and the Congress's Supriya Shrinate. The ECI stated that both leaders violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using derogatory remarks against the dignity of women. Both politicians have been advised to be mindful of their public statements during the MCC period. Following the censure, the ECI will closely scrutinize the election-related communications of Ghosh and Shrinate.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 27, the poll body issued show cause notices to the two leaders. The notices were in response to their "offensive," "insulting," and "undignified" comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actor-turned-BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. Ghosh and Shrinate were instructed to reply to these notices by March 29. The action against Shrinate was initiated by a complaint from the BJP, while Ghosh received his notice based on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Controversial comments

Details of offensive remarks by Ghosh and Shrinate

Copies of the ECI's censure have also been forwarded to their respective party leaders, the BJP's JP Nadda and the Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier this month, Ghosh stirred controversy with his remark suggesting, "When Didi goes to Goa she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father." Additionally, the BJP accused Shrinate of sharing an image of Ranaut with a caption deemed "undignified and in poor taste."

Response of BJP, Congress

BJP condemns Ghosh's remarks, Shrinate issues clarification

In response, the BJP leadership had condemned Ghosh's comments as "indecent" and "unparliamentary," demanding an explanation from him. Earlier, Ghosh expressed disappointment over his language being labeled unparliamentary, arguing that he was merely responding to Banerjee's political statements. Meanwhile, Shrinate has said that multiple people have access to her social media accounts and one of them could be responsible for the inappropriate comments. She confirmed that she removed the post as soon as she became aware of it.

NCW

NCW's action against Shrinate

Notably, Shrinate also drew the ire of the National Commission for Women and her party over the objectionable post. Last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a detailed probe report from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on the allegedly derogatory social media post. L-G Saxena has forwarded the complaint to the police commissioner, directing a "scientific" investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary.