Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody ended on Monday

Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:03 pm Apr 01, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. On March 21, the Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party national convener in relation to a probe into the now-scrapped policy. Despite his detention, Kejriwal continues to serve as the CM of the national capital.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 28, the court extended Kejriwal's custody under the ED until April 1. The investigative team filed a remand request citing the necessity for additional time to question the Delhi CM and confront him with other people. The ED informed the court that they are currently recording statements of certain AAP Goa candidates.

Kejriwal's statement

What PM is doing is not good for country: Kejriwal

As Kejriwal was presented in the court, he said, "What the PM [Prime Minister Narendra Modi]is doing is not good for the country." During the hearing, the ED sought 15-day judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, as it said that the Delhi CM is "totally uncooperative." Following which the court granted the ED's request.

Kejriwal's appeal

Kejriwal's petition in Delhi HC

In response to his arrest, Kejriwal has petitioned the Delhi High Court, asserting that the ED violated his fundamental rights. The court has issued a notice to the ED, requesting a response by Tuesday and scheduling the next hearing for Wednesday. Kejriwal has characterized his arrest as a "political conspiracy."

Excise policy

Kejriwal 3rd AAP leader to be arrested in case

Kejriwal is the third leader from the AAP to be arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, following his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. The ED has claimed that the now-scrapped excise policy resulted in substantial profits and illicit funds purportedly used for the AAP's election campaigns.

Global response

International reaction to Kejriwal's arrest

International entities such as the United Nations, United States, and Germany have expressed their views on the Delhi CM's arrest, voicing hope that "all individuals' rights will be upheld." India then summoned the US and German ambassadors to express disapproval of their comments on Kejriwal's arrest. Subsequently, the US maintained its stance, while Germany retracted it, expressing "faith" in India's judiciary.