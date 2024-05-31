Next Article

Prajwal taken to CID's office for custody

'Sex scandal': Prajwal interrogated after arrest; SIT mulling potency test

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:05 am May 31, 202411:05 am

What's the story Prajwal Revanna, a suspended leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) facing allegations of sexual assault, was on Friday taken to the Crime Investigation Department's office for questioning after interrogation by the Special Investigation Team. Prajwal was arrested in the early hours of Friday after he arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The SIT—formed by the Congress-led Karnataka government to probe into hundreds of sexually explicit videos allegedly featuring Prajwal—is planning to subject the politician to a potency test, reports said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda faces charges of criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and stalking after thousands of videos surfaced showing him in sexual acts with multiple women. He left the country on April 27 after videos of him sexually abusing multiple women surfaced—a day after polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Prajwal is the Bharatiya Janata Party led-National Democratic Alliance's candidate from Hassan seat.

In court today

Anticipatory bail plea hearing of Prajwal, mother

An SIT officer revealed that Prajwal would first undergo a medical examination at Bengaluru's Bowring Hospital before being presented to a magistrate for his custody. The SIT has also confiscated Prajwal's mobile phone and two suitcases. Separately, a special court in Karnataka is set to hear the anticipatory bail pleas of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday.

Accusations

Allegations against me political motivated: Prajwal

While Prajwal faces accusations in three sexual abuse cases, his mother has sought bail in relation to the kidnapping case. Although Bhavani Revanna is not currently accused in this case, the SIT may probe her role further. In his plea, Prajwal has denied all allegations and suggested they were politically motivated. "The electronic evidence presented is fabricated to support a false case," the plea said.

MP's plea

Travel abroad pre-planned: Prajwal

He maintained his travel abroad was pre-planned and unrelated to the charges. On May 18, a Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal, following an application by the SIT. Interpol had also sought information about his whereabouts. To recall, MLA HD Revanna—Prajwal's father—is also facing two cases. One involves the molestation of a cook—who was allegedly raped by Prajwal—and the other involving the kidnapping of a woman. Revanna is currently out on bail.

Government's response

MEA initiates action to revoke Prajwal's diplomatic passport

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun proceedings to revoke the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed. Jaiswal reiterated that a show cause notice has been issued to Revanna on May 23, providing him a 10-day window to justify why his passport should not be canceled.