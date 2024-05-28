Next Article

Fire breaks out at Eye Mantra Hospital

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:13 pm May 28, 202402:13 pm

What's the story A fire erupted on the second floor of the Eye Mantra Hospital, a private eye clinic situated in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, on Tuesday. The incident, which occurred around 12:00pm, affected a split AC unit, wall fixtures and a LASIK laser machine. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as everyone present was safely evacuated from the premises. An official from Delhi Fire Services stated that six fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

Vivek Vihar fire

2 days after fire at children's hospital

This comes just two days after the fire at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, which led to the death of seven newborns. On Sunday, Dr. Naveen Khichi, owner of Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi, was arrested. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary stated that 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital, of which seven died. The rest were shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital in Vivek Vihar for treatment.

Official response

PM CM's response to fire at children's hospital

After the fire at the children's hospital, the Prime Minister's Office announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of each deceased victim and ₹50,000 for the kin of the injured babies. PM Narendra Modi said on X, "The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending...My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also described the incident as "heartbreaking."