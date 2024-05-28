Next Article

Multiple landslides reported in Aizawl

15 killed in stone quarry collapse, landslides in Mizoram

01:36 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story At least 15 people were killed in multiple landslides across Aizawl on Tuesday, including 11 in a stone quarry collapse, as Mizoram faced storms triggered by Cyclone Remal. Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma confirmed that "more bodies continue to be trapped in the debris" in the stone quarry collapse between Melthum and Hlimen districts. Two more bodies have been recovered from the site of another landslide, while another body has been recovered from a third site, reports added.

Aid announced

Government response: Relief funds and closure of institutions

After the landslides, Lalduhoma announced that the state government has sanctioned ₹15 crore for relief work. He also confirmed that assistance will be extended to the relatives of the deceased on the same day. An ex-gratia payment of ₹4 lakh has been approved for each bereaved family. Due to severe weather conditions, all schools, banks, financial institutions, public sector undertakings and government offices have been ordered to close.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations and weather warnings amidst disruptions

Mizoram's Director General of Police Anil Shukla stated that "Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations." He added that in view of the rising river levels, residents living on the banks are being evacuated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of strong winds across various regions, with wind speeds ranging from 40-50km/h to 35-45km/h. Meanwhile, road connectivity between Assam's Haflong and Silchar has been disrupted due to storm damage.