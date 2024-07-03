Join India's T20 World Cup victory parade: Know how
Days after winning the coveted ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team is set to celebrate the triumph in an open-bus parade at Marine Drive. Rohit Sharma, who led India to the historic title, took to X and stated that the victory parade will be held at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium on July 4 from 5:00pm onward. Here are further details.
It's coming home: Rohit Sharma
BCCI secretary Jay Shah invites fans
Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India secretary, also shared this update on X. He invited the fans to join the "victory Parade honoring Team India's World Cup win!"
Here's the full schedule
As per the released itinerary, Team India will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving in New Delhi early morning on June 4. The Indian congingent will then leave for Mumbai in a chartered flight. According to an Indian Express report, there will be an open-bus kilometer-long victory parade from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium. There will be a felicitation ceremony thereafter.
A similar procession after 17 years
This is not the first time the Indian contingent will participate in an open-bus victory parade at Marine Drive. In 2007, the BCCI organized a similar procession after the MS Dhoni-led Team India claimed the inaugural T20 World Cup title. Dhoni and his troops went in for the open-top bus parade that started at the Mumbai airport and ended at the Wankhede Stadium.
India's second T20 World Cup title
India defeated South Africa in a scintillating final in Barbados to claim the 2024 T20 World Cup title. India successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. The final over saw Hardik Pandya defend 15. India became the third side to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. They also are the only side to win the tournament going unbeaten.
BCCI to distribute prize money of ₹ 125 crore
The Wankhede Stadium will host a special felicitation ceremony, where the Indian players and support staff members will be rewarded by Jay Shah. The BCCI secretary will then distribute a prize money of ₹ 125 crore among the contingent.