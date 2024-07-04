Team India's victory parade gather thousands despite heavy rain: Pictures
Thousands thronged at the Marine Drive to join Team India's victory parade after the ICC T20 World Cup champions arrived in Mumbai on June 4. As scheduled, the Indian players took part in an open-bus victory parade, witnessed by a huge crowd despite heavy rain. Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Team India at his residence. Here are further details.
WATCH: Fans witness victory parade
A similar procession after 17 years
This is not the first time the Indian contingent participated in an open-bus victory parade at Marine Drive. In 2007, the BCCI organized a similar procession after the MS Dhoni-led Team India claimed the inaugural T20 World Cup title. Dhoni and his troops went in for the open-top bus parade that started at the Mumbai airport and ended at the Wankhede Stadium.
India's second T20 World Cup title
India defeated South Africa in a scintillating final in Barbados to claim the 2024 T20 World Cup title. India successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. The final over saw Hardik Pandya defend 15. India became the third side to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. They also are the only side to win the tournament going unbeaten.