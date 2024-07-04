In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite heavy rain, thousands gathered to celebrate Team India's second T20 World Cup win in an open-bus parade at Marine Drive, reminiscent of their 2007 victory procession.

In a nail-biting final against South Africa, India successfully defended 176 runs, with Hardik Pandya defending 15 in the final over, marking India as the only team to win the tournament unbeaten. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Indian players took part in an open-bus victory parade (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Team India's victory parade gather thousands despite heavy rain: Pictures

By Parth Dhall 06:07 pm Jul 04, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Thousands thronged at the Marine Drive to join Team India's victory parade after the ICC T20 World Cup champions arrived in Mumbai on June 4. As scheduled, the Indian players took part in an open-bus victory parade, witnessed by a huge crowd despite heavy rain. Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Team India at his residence. Here are further details.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Fans witness victory parade

Parade

A similar procession after 17 years

This is not the first time the Indian contingent participated in an open-bus victory parade at Marine Drive. In 2007, the BCCI organized a similar procession after the MS Dhoni-led Team India claimed the inaugural T20 World Cup title. Dhoni and his troops went in for the open-top bus parade that started at the Mumbai airport and ended at the Wankhede Stadium.

Title

India's second T20 World Cup title

India defeated South Africa in a scintillating final in Barbados to claim the 2024 T20 World Cup title. India successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. The final over saw Hardik Pandya defend 15. India became the third side to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. They also are the only side to win the tournament going unbeaten.