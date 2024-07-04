In brief Simplifying... In brief Manchester United's coach, Ten Hag, has renewed his contract with the club, reflecting on two years of progress and two trophies.

In his first season, United finished third in the Premier League and ended a six-year trophy drought with a Carabao Cup win.

Despite a rocky 2023-24 season, United bounced back, clinching the FA Cup.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has extended his stay (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Ten Hag signs new Manchester United contract: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:29 pm Jul 04, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has extended his stay at the club until 2026. The Dutchman signed a new one-year deal. His previous deal was due to expire in 2025. Ten Hag, who joined United from Ajax, has been at the club since two years. He was under immense scrutiny at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, United decided to keep him.

Erik ten Hag pleased to reach an agreement

"I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together," said the 54-year-old. "Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined." He added that it's clear there is still lots of hard work ahead.

United under ten Hag during the two seasons

United finished third in the Premier League during the Dutchman's first season at the club. He also ended the club's six-year wait for silverware with the Carabao Cup win. In 2023-24, United finished eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League group stages. United also exited the Carabao Cup early. However, United finished strongly, winning the FA Cup.

2022-23 season

United's numbers in the 2022-23 season

United finished with 75 points from 38 matches in the Premier League (W23 D6 L9). Ten Hag's men won five matches in the FA Cup before their loss to Manchester City in the final. United won all six of their matches in the Carabao Cup and kept five successive clean sheets. United played 12 matches (W8 D2 L2) in the Europa League.

How United performed in 2022-23?

United won 42 matches in all competitions last season, including a penalty shootout victory over Brighton in FA Cup semis. Ten Hag's men lost 12 matches and drew eight. United scored 108 goals across the four competitions, in addition to letting in 63 goals.

2023-24

United's numbers in the 2023-24 season

United finished with 60 points from 38 matches in the Premier League (W18 D6 L14). Ten Hag's men won all six matches in the FA Cup, including an extra-time win over Liverpool and a shootout victory against Coventry. United were ousted early on in the Carabao Cup. They won a solitary match in the Champions League in addition to drawing two and losing three.

United were abysmal in 2023-24

United scored 88 goals in the 2023-24 season across all competitions. However, they also leaked in 85 goals. United scored 57 goals in the Premier League and shipped in 58, finishing with a goal difference of -1.

United to play in four competitions in 2024-25

United's FA Cup win saved ten Hag's job, who will now hope to start fresh and continue to build the club. In addition to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, he has the Europa League to look forward to in Europe. However, ten Hag's prime focus will be to finish in the top four of the Premier League. Another trophy win will add glamour.