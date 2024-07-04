Virat Kohli returned home along with Team India on June 4 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Puma welcomes T20 World Cup champion Virat Kohli: Know how

By Parth Dhall 01:51 pm Jul 04, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli, along with his other Indian teammates, returned home on June 4 after winning the coveted ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Sportswear brand Puma celebrated the much-awaited homecoming with a special video of Kohli. The Indian batter, who bid adieu to T20Is, can be seen grooving in yet another video for Puma. Notably, Kohli's association with the sports brand started in 2017.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Virat Kohli's homecoming

Return

T20 WC champions arrive in New Delhi

As mentioned, the whole Indian contingent, including Kohli, reached New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday, as jubilant fans welcomed the T20 World Cup champions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Team India for breakfast at his residence in New Delhi in the morning. The Indian team is also scheduled to take part in an open-bus victory parade in Mumbai Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium.