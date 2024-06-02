Next Article

Ancelotti lifted his fifth Champions League honor (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Carlo Ancelotti wins his fifth Champions League managerial trophy: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:11 am Jun 02, 202405:11 am

What's the story Carlo Ancelotti extended his record in terms of most European Cup/Champions League titles as a manager. Ancelotti lifted his fifth Champions League honor as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the 2023-24 season final at Wembley. Ancelotti saw his side score two second-half goals late on to pip a wasteful Dortmund side. Real claimed their record-extending 15th Champions League title. Here's more.

UCL Trophies

A record five titles

Ancelotti owns the most titles as a manager in the competition's history (5). He won two Champions League titles with AC Milan in 2002-03 and 2006-07. He has now claimed three honors with Real Madrid across two spells (2013-14, 2021-22 and 2023-24). The likes of Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola are next with three Champions League titles each.

Twitter Post

Ancelotti special!

Information

Ancelotti equals this record of Zidane

Ancelotti is now the second Real Madrid manager to lift three Champions League titles with the club after Zidane, who did so in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. Jose Villalonga, Luis Carniglia, Miguel Munoz and Vicente del Bosque won two titles each with Real Madrid.

Trophies

13th trophy with Real Madrid

Ancelotti won his 13th trophy with Real Madrid across two spells. The 2023-24 season saw Real win three trophies. They won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and Champions League. Ancelotti's trophy wins with Real: La Liga: 2 Champions League: 3 Copa del Rey: 2 Supercopa de Espana: 2 UEFA Super Cup: 2 FIFA Club World Cup: 2

Information

29th managerial trophy for Ancelotti

Ancelotti has won trophies at every major club. He lifted his 29th trophy as a manager. He won UEFA Intertoto Cup with Juventus. With AC Milan, he lifted 8 honors. He won three trophies with Chelsea, one with Paris Saint-Germain and three with Bayern Munich.

League honors

Ancelotti has won league titles across Europe's Big 5 leagues

Ancelotti has won league titles across five different nations in Europe (Big Five leagues). He won the Serie A in Italy with Milan. He won the Premier League title with Chelsea in England. He lifted the Bundesliga title with Bayern in Germany. He won the Ligue 1 title with PSG in France. He has also won La Liga with Real in Spain.