In brief Simplifying... In brief A heated debate has sparked between India's ruling party, BJP, and the opposition over the 1975 Emergency declared by the then-government.

The BJP, including Prime Minister Modi, labels it as a "dictatorial" period, while the opposition claims a similar "undeclared emergency" has been ongoing under Modi's rule for a decade.

Meanwhile, President Murmu praised India's economic growth and assured investigation into recent exam irregularities, while also commending the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's Lok Sabha elections. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

President Murmu denounces 1975 Emergency

After Modi, president calls 1975 Emergency 'biggest attack on Constitution'

By Chanshimla Varah 01:08 pm Jun 27, 202401:08 pm

What's the story In her inaugural address to Parliament following the general election, President Droupadi Murmu labeled the 1975 Emergency a "blot" and the "biggest attack on the Constitution of India." "Every attempt to tarnish our democracy should be condemned by all," she said. Her remarks were backed by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who reiterated that the Emergency had indeed "attacked the Constitution."

Context

Why does this story matter?

An intense debate has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-led opposition regarding the 1975 Emergency declared by the then-Indira Gandhi government. While BJP ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have emphasized the horrors of the Emergency, calling it an example of "what a dictatorship looks like," the opposition has argued otherwise. They argue that an "undeclared emergency" is already in force over the past 10 years under the Modi government.

Historic reflection

President Murmu calls 1975 Emergency "Darkest chapter" in history

Murmu further characterized the 1975 Emergency as a time when "the entire country plunged into chaos," but ultimately, the nation triumphed over such unconstitutional powers. On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Om Birla made similar remarks. "This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency...25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter," he said.

Economic progress

President Murmu highlights India's economic growth

In her address, Murmu also highlighted the economic achievements of the government during their last term. She emphasized that India has become the fastest-growing major economy globally, moving from 11th position in 2014 to 5th in terms of size. The government's current focus is on making India the third-largest economy, with equal emphasis on manufacturing, services, and agriculture sectors, she added.

Examination integrity

Government committed to investigating NEET irregularities: President Murmu

She also addressed recent irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an all-India exam for medical course admissions, and assured that the government is dedicated to investigating incidents of paper leaks. She emphasized the importance of "sanctity" and "transparency" in government recruitments and examinations. The president also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the tremendous voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections, and praised the Election Commission for conducting the world's largest democratic exercise.