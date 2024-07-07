ENG vs WI, Tests: Bowlers with most five-wicket hauls
Hosts England and West Indies will meet in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Notably, these two teams have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI (Draw: 53). England and WI have been involved in numerous thrilling Test matches in the past. Here we present the bowlers with the most fifers in ENG-WI Tests.
Curtly Ambrose - 8 fifers
Pace-bowling legend Curtly Ambrose was a menace against England in the longest format as he claimed 164 wickets across 34 games against them at a sensational average of 18.79. The tally includes eight fifers besides a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. 8/45 read his best figures against the opposition. No bowler has taken more wickets or more fifers in ENG-WI Tests.
Lance Gibbs - 7 fifers
Former WI spinner Lance Gibbs claimed 100 wickets across 26 Tests against England at 28.89. He claimed seven fifers besides a couple of 10-wicket maul hauls. His best figures against the opposition read 6/39. Notably, no other spinner has taken more wickets in ENG-WI Test matches. 62 of Gibbs's Test wickets came on England soil.
Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding - 6 fifers
Malcolm Marshall finished his celebrated Test career with 127 wickets across 26 games against the Brits at 19.18. He has six fifers and a match 10-wicket haul against them (BBI: 7/22). His compatriot Michael Holding also claimed six five-wicket hauls against England (BBI: 8/92). His overall tally against the opposition reads 96 wickets across 21 games at 21.15 (10WM: 1).
Fred Trueman - 6 fifers
Former England pacer Fred Trueman enjoyed operating with the red ball against the Windies side. He claimed 86 wickets across just 18 Tests against WI. He averaged a brilliant 23.46 as the tally includes six five-wicket hauls (BBI: 7/44 ). Trueman also returned with a couple of match 10-fers. Notably, no other England bowler has as many or more fifers against WI.