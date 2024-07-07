In brief Simplifying... In brief Curtly Ambrose tops the list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in England vs West Indies Test matches, boasting 164 wickets in 34 games.

Following him are Lance Gibbs with 100 wickets in 26 Tests, and Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Fred Trueman, each with six five-wicket hauls.

Michael Holding has six fifers versus England

ENG vs WI, Tests: Bowlers with most five-wicket hauls

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:55 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Hosts England and West Indies will meet in a three-match Test series, starting July 10 at Lord's. Notably, these two teams have met on 163 occasions. England have won 51 matches compared to 59 for WI (Draw: 53). England and WI have been involved in numerous thrilling Test matches in the past. Here we present the bowlers with the most fifers in ENG-WI Tests.

Curtly Ambrose - 8 fifers

Pace-bowling legend Curtly Ambrose was a menace against England in the longest format as he claimed 164 wickets across 34 games against them at a sensational average of 18.79. The tally includes eight fifers besides a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. 8/45 read his best figures against the opposition. No bowler has taken more wickets or more fifers in ENG-WI Tests.

Lance Gibbs - 7 fifers

Former WI spinner Lance Gibbs claimed 100 wickets across 26 Tests against England at 28.89. He claimed seven fifers besides a couple of 10-wicket maul hauls. His best figures against the opposition read 6/39. Notably, no other spinner has taken more wickets in ENG-WI Test matches. 62 of Gibbs's Test wickets came on England soil.

Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding - 6 fifers

Malcolm Marshall finished his celebrated Test career with 127 wickets across 26 games against the Brits at 19.18. He has six fifers and a match 10-wicket haul against them (BBI: 7/22). His compatriot Michael Holding also claimed six five-wicket hauls against England (BBI: 8/92). His overall tally against the opposition reads 96 wickets across 21 games at 21.15 (10WM: 1).

Fred Trueman - 6 fifers

Former England pacer Fred Trueman enjoyed operating with the red ball against the Windies side. He claimed 86 wickets across just 18 Tests against WI. He averaged a brilliant 23.46 as the tally includes six five-wicket hauls (BBI: 7/44 ). Trueman also returned with a couple of match 10-fers. Notably, no other England bowler has as many or more fifers against WI.