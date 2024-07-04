Zimbabwe vs India, T20Is: Decoding the highest team totals
Zimbabwe and India are facing each other in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 6. Shubman Gill leads a young Indian side as we gear up for a crunch series. Notably, India have six wins and just two defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Here we decode the highest team totals in Zimbabwe versus India T20I matches.
India - 186/5 in Melbourne, 2022
India managed a score of 186/5 in 20 overs versus Zimbabwe in a crucial match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. KL Rahul scored a superb 51 off 35 balls. Suryakumar Yadav went berserk toward the end as he hammered a 25-ball 61*. The Mumbaikar smashed six fours and four sixes. India put up a significant score before bowling Zimbabwe for 115.
India - 178/5 in Harare, 2015
India scored 178/5 in the second clash of the series during their tour in 2015. Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay and Robin Uthappa scored 30-plus runs each. Crucial cameos from Harbhajan Singh (8 off 3) and Stuart Binny (11 off 6) propelled the visitors to 178/5. Chris Mpofu managed 3/33 from his 4 overs. In response, Zimbabwe were restricted to 124/7.
Zimbabwe - 170/6 in Harare, 2016
Zimbabwe posted a score of 170/6 in the first clash of the series during India's tour in 2016. Elton Chigumbura's 26-ball 54* was the decisive factor in this contest. He creamed seven sixes and a four, striking at 200-plus. Jasprit Bumrah managed 2/2 for India. He bowled a maiden as well. However, the visitors hit 168/6 in response and lost the contest.
India - 168/6 in Harare, 2016
As mentioned above, India scored 168/6 in response to Zimbabwe's 170/6. This is the 4th-best score in Zimbabwe-India 20-over format matches. No other total has been over 150. India lost Rahul early on before Mandeep Singh made his presence felt with a 31-run effort. At one stage, India were 90/4 before Manish Pandey helped the side get close to 150. Zimbabwe prevailed thereafter.